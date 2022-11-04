Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $122.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.02. 50,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,336. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.