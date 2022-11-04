Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 354287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Z alerts:

Z Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.