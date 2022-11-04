Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 354287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Z Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.97.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
