ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $426,059.68 and $26.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00253202 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00086101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.