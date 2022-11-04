Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDB stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

