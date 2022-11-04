Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,494 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 120,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $317.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
