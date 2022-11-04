Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 724 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 4.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

