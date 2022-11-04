Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,190 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.30% of Zhihu worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zhihu by 241.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zhihu by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 131,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Performance

NYSE:ZH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 74,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,621. The firm has a market cap of $658.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.