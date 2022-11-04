Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

