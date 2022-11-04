ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Trading 0.5% Higher

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.22. 4,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

ZOZO Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

ZOZO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.