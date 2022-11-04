Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.93

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.93 and last traded at $121.14, with a volume of 35258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.