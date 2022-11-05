1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $35.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 672,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

