10,104 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after acquiring an additional 355,313 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 3,141,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

