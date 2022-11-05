102,908 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBSA. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 38,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BBSA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.