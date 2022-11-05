10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $31.91 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,443,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after acquiring an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after buying an additional 973,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

