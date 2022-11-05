11,136 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,900,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

