11,733 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.33 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

