12,102 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.