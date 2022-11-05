12,102 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

