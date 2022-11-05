1,600 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded down $13.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,817. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.42 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

