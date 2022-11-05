182 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

