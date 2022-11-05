1inch Network Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $405.71 million and $46.10 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,671.73 or 0.31355618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012246 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,668,443 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

