25,572 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.



