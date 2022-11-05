26,798 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,585. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

