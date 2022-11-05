26,864 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %

DAR stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

