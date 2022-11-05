2,814 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,382. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

