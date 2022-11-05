3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $124.84 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

