5,093 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

