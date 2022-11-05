6,693 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,509.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

