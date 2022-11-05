69,007 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE SWK traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $74.64. 1,618,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

