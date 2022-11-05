99,530 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $910,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.0 %

YPF stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YPF. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.