Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

