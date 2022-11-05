Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. 4,902,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 74.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 522,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.