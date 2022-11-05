ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.01 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $141.01 million and approximately $36,367.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007845 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00153748 USD and is up 36.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,060.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.