Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 260,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

