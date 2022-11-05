Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
GOLF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 260,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.
GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
