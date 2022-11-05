Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 14.3 %

ADPT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 1,747,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 347.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.