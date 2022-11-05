Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 14.3 %

ADPT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 1,747,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 347.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

