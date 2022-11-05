Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Adocia stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Adocia has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to optimize the performance of therapeutic proteins.

