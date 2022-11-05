ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 7,415,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534,638. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

