Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

