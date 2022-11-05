Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 550,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

