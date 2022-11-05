Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

