Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

