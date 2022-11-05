Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WMS opened at $83.20 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

