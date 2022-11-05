Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,559. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

