Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.