AdvanSix Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

AdvanSix Stock Up 3.6 %

ASIX traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 232,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. Analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

