Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aemetis by 62.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Aemetis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $168,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Aemetis by 94.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

