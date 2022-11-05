Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aemetis by 62.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Aemetis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $168,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Aemetis by 94.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

