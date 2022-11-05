AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AerCap Stock Performance
NYSE AER opened at $55.66 on Friday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
