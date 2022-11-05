AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $55.66 on Friday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.