AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. AGC had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. AGC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.01-$3.01 EPS.
AGC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.75.
About AGC
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGC (ASGLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.