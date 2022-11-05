AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. AGC had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. AGC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.01-$3.01 EPS.

AGC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.75.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

