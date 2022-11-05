AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 3.7 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 13,346,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,602,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.