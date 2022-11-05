Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of AEM opened at C$58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

