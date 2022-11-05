Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.72.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $12.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,194. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

